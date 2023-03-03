Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Critical Survey

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Applied Materials and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 1 5 20 0 2.73 Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Applied Materials currently has a consensus price target of $129.16, suggesting a potential upside of 9.04%. Given Applied Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Sumco.

This table compares Applied Materials and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $26.25 billion 3.81 $6.53 billion $7.46 15.88 Sumco $3.06 billion 1.59 $374.20 million $2.88 9.66

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Applied Materials pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumco pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Applied Materials has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Sumco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 24.57% 55.08% 25.53% Sumco 14.51% 11.06% 7.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Sumco on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display & Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, equipment upgrades, and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

