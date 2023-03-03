Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Roth Mkm

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.12.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
