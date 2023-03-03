Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Roth Mkm

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.