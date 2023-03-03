Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Anthony Heraghty Sells 7,000 Shares

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Rating) insider Anthony Heraghty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.46 ($9.09), for a total value of A$94,206.00 ($63,652.70).

Anthony Heraghty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Anthony Heraghty sold 53,000 shares of Super Retail Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.46 ($9.09), for a total value of A$713,274.00 ($481,941.89).

Super Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41.

Super Retail Group Company Profile

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

