SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Boosted by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $277.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.36. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $601.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.18.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

