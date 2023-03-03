SVB Leerink Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Invitae in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invitae’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $122.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Invitae Trading Up 8.3 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Invitae has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after buying an additional 1,799,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after buying an additional 544,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 242,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 225,589 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Invitae

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invitae



Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

