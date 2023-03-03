SVB Leerink Weighs in on Revolution Medicines, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Revolution Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 11.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.49. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

