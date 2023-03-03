SVB Leerink Weighs in on Revolution Medicines, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Revolution Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.
Revolution Medicines Stock Down 11.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
See Also
