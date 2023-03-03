Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,315,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $37,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

