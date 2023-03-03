Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.47.

TBLA stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $820.79 million, a P/E ratio of -64.79 and a beta of 1.55. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

