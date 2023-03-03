Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $22,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $246,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 640.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 7.1 %

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $39.32 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.



