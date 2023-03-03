Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $165.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

