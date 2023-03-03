TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of TechTarget worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock worth $113,957. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Articles

