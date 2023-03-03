Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $42.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 49,952 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 794,840 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,934,000 after buying an additional 431,334 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

