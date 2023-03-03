TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Position Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 3,667.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $11,379,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 185.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $15.87 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.08.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

