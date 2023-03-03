The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Chemours were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Chemours by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 29,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Chemours by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Chemours by 494.2% during the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 290,582 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

