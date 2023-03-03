The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 1.2 %

CLX opened at $156.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.05 and its 200-day moving average is $144.17. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

