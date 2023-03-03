Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRI. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.00.

TRI opened at $121.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.72. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

