Timothy Regan Sells 2,369 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $49,038.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,288,234.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58.
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00.
Dropbox Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.67 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
