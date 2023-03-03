Timothy Regan Sells 2,369 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $49,038.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,288,234.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.67 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

