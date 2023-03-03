Tourmaline Oil Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOU. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.00.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$59.33 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$45.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.77 per share, with a total value of C$313,843.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,668,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,132,959.02. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.77 per share, with a total value of C$313,843.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,668,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,132,959.02. Also, Director Janet Weiss purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$680,228.15. Insiders bought 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

