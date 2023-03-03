Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,549 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 51,205 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Tripadvisor worth $22,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 90.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,492 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 492.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 414,711 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Tripadvisor by 159.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,633 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 344,525 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 52.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 952,533 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 327,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 314.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 363,680 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 276,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $28.28.
In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
