Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $13.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Triumph Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.64. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.
Institutional Trading of Triumph Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 200,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 57,654 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 202,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Group Company Profile
Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.
