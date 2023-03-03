Truist Financial Cuts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $35.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $27.15 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,008,000 after buying an additional 1,019,182 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 670,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 352,970 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 802,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 764.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 594,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

