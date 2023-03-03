Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.
Tupperware Brands Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $163.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.24. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $21.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.