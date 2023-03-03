Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Tupperware Brands Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $163.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.24. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

