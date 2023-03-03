Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 844,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 640,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Tuya Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Tuya by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 129.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

