Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYAGet Rating)’s share price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 844,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 640,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Tuya Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Tuya by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 129.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.