Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,459,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 101.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,380,000 after acquiring an additional 79,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $321.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.96. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $453.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

