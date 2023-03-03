UBS Group Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.27.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

