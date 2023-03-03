UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Stock Price Down 6.8%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 197,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 297,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 4.18.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -122.39%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,931 shares of company stock worth $30,955. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UMH Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.