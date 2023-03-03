United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,052 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Xerox worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 24.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 64.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Xerox by 57.8% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,287,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 471,486 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX opened at $16.59 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

