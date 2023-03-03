United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 246 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after buying an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after buying an additional 2,417,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $176,542,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $99.48 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $140.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

