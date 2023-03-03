United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 522 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $301.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.51 and a 200 day moving average of $296.62.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

