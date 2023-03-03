United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 18,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,188,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 105,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,384,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,922,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

