United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 87.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,205,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 29,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,424,398 shares of company stock valued at $18,382,780 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

