United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

