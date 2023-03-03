United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.84) to £135 ($162.91) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.81) to £130 ($156.87) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.2 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $201.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Further Reading

