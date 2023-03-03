United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,260.00.

MELI stock opened at $1,218.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 127.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,064.01 and its 200-day moving average is $955.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

