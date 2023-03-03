United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

