United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 1.46% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $44,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $144,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXP opened at $14.41 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

