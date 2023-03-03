United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 638 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Linde by 1,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN opened at $351.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $356.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.28 and a 200-day moving average of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.25.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

