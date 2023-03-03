United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 988 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Cigna by 33.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock opened at $287.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.92 and its 200-day moving average is $305.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

