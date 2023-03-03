United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 47.6% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $470.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.23. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $475.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

