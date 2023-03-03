United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in United Rentals by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.46.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $470.60 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $475.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

