Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.40%.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

