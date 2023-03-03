Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. Uniti Group has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44,149 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

