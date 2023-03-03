Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Raised to $150.00 at Citigroup

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.90.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $138.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.14. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $176.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 915,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,913,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Universal Display by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

