Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UPLD. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Upland Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.44.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Upland Software by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Upland Software by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

