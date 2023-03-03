Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,100 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 871,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $80.61.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Increases Dividend
