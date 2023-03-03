Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VTWG opened at $170.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.38. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $140.37 and a fifty-two week high of $192.63.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
