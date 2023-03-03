Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $219.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.60. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $283.64.

