Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Price Down 11.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.68. 724,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,063,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus raised shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veradigm

In other news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,365.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 578.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

About Veradigm

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.