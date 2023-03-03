Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Vericel Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $30.23 on Monday. Vericel has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $43.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. Vericel’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Stories

