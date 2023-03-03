Verisk Analytics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.8 %

VRSK opened at $181.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average is $179.73. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.