Verisk Analytics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.8 %

VRSK opened at $181.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average is $179.73. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.